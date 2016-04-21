BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Trinity Industries Inc :
* Trinity Industries Inc announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.34 billion
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.00 to $2.30
* Q1 earnings per share $0.64
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Current FY 2016 earnings guidance incorporates sales of between $300 million and $400 million of leased railcars during 2016
* Reduction in upper end of FY 2016 earnings guidance range is due to a lower expected level of sales of leased railcars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)