April 21 Trinity Industries Inc :

* Trinity Industries Inc announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.34 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.00 to $2.30

* Q1 earnings per share $0.64

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Current FY 2016 earnings guidance incorporates sales of between $300 million and $400 million of leased railcars during 2016

* Reduction in upper end of FY 2016 earnings guidance range is due to a lower expected level of sales of leased railcars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)