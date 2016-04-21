April 21 Royal Bancshares Of Pennsylvania Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Royal Bancshares Of Pennsylvania, Inc. Reports profit for first quarter 2016

* Says net interest income increased 13.7%, from $5.7 million for three months ended march 31, 2015