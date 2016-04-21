Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
April 21 Shore Bancshares Inc :
* Shore Bancshares reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Shore Bancshares Inc says net interest income was $9.2 million for Q1 of 2016, compared to $9.3 million for q4 of 2015
* Shore Bancshares Inc qtrly basic net income per common share $ 0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 15.6 million versus EGP 18.1 million year ago