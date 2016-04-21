April 21 First Financial Bancorp :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* First Financial Bancorp reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Qtrly net interest income for Q1 was $66.6 million as compared to $58.6 million for Q1 2015