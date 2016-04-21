Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
April 21 SB Financial Group Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* SB Financial Group announces First Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $59.4 million
* Qtrly net interest income (FTE) $6.2 million up 10.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 15.6 million versus EGP 18.1 million year ago