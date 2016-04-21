April 21 Associated Banc-corp :

* Associated Banc-Corp reports first quarter earnings of $0.27 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Corp qtrly net interest income of $172 million, up $4 million

* Corp qtrly provision for credit losses of $20 million was flat from Q4