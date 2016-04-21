April 21 Boston Beer Co Inc

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $6.50 to $7.30

* Q1 revenue $188.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $198.4 million

* Boston beer reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly depletions decreased 5% from comparable 13-week period in 2015

* Estimates a full year gross margin target of between 51% and 53%

* Full-Year 2016 depletion and shipment change is now estimated at between minus 4% and plus 2%

* Full-Year 2016 capital spending is now estimated to be between $50 million and $70 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $7.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S