BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Yum! Brands Inc
* Yum! Brands Inc announces new securitization financing facility
* Bridge facility currently has outstanding borrowings of approximately $2.0 billion
* Securitization financing is expected to be comprised of at least $2.0 billion of senior term notes securitizing taco bell U.S. Royalties
* Sees proceeds of securitization financing to be used for repayment of bridge facility, payment of transaction costs related to refinancing
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT