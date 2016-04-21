BRIEF-ICICI Bank slashes home loan rates by up to 30 basis points
* Says icici bank slashes home loan rates by upto 30 basis points
April 21 National Bank Holdings Corp
* National bank holdings corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23 excluding items
* Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $39.0 million for Q1 of 2016, a $1.8 million decrease from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 15 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd