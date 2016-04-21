Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
April 21 American National Bankshares Inc
* American national bankshares inc. Reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* Net interest income before provision for loan losses increased to $12.6 million in q1 of 2016 from $12.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 15.6 million versus EGP 18.1 million year ago