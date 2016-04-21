BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Marathon Gold
* Announces $2.0 Million Bought Deal Unit And Flow-Through private placement
* Underwriter purchase flow-through common shares at a price of $0.27/flow-through share and units of co at a price of $0.23/unit
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT