BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Concordia Healthcare Corp
* Concordia healthcare announces formation of special committee to review strategic alternatives
* Concordia healthcare announces formation of special committee to review strategic alternatives
* Formed a special committee of independent members of board of directors to consider various strategic alternatives
* Company has had discussions, however, there can be no assurance that any transaction will occur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)