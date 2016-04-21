BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Southwestern Energy Co
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Southwestern Energy announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q1 loss per share $3.03
* Qtrly natural gas and oil production of 237 BCF
* Qtrly total operating revenue of $579 million versus $933 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)