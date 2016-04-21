BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Ossen Innovation Co Ltd
* Q4 earnings per share $0.02
* Ossen Innovation announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 11.1 percent to $35.3 million
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT