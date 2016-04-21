BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Allergan PLC
* Allergan acquires topical dermatology company Topokine Therapeutics adding non-invasive fat reduction development program
* Acquires Topical Dermatology Company Topokine Therapeutics adding non-invasive fat reduction development program
* Allergan plc says Allergan acquired Topokine Therapeutics for an upfront payment of $85 million
* Says Allergan acquired Topokine Therapeutics for an upfront payment of $85 million
