* BancFirst Corp reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.05

* BancFirst Corp says net interest income for Q1 of 2016 increased to $50.0 million compared to $45.6 million for Q1 of 2015