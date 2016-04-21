Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
April 21 Entegra Financial Corp
* Entegra Financial Corp announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Net interest income grew to $7.6 million in Q1 of 2016 compared to $6.3 million in same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
