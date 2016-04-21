BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
* Biomarin enrolls first patient in phase 1/2 trial of NAGLU fusion protein BMN 250 for treatment of MPS IIIB (sanfilippo B syndrome)
* Company also announced that BMN 250 has been granted orphan drug designation by European Commission
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT