April 21 Enterprise Bancorp Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 net income of $4.3 million, a 19% increase over the prior year

* Enterprise Bancorp Inc says net interest income for three months ended march 31, 2016 amounted to $21.1 million, an increase of $2.6 million

* Total assets under management amounted to $3.06 billion at march 31, 2016, compared to $3.04 billion at december 31, 2015