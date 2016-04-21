Indonesia sets a cap on how much foreign cash can be carried in
JAKARTA, May 15 Indonesia next year will impose a ceiling on how much foreign cash an individual can bring into the country, a central bank official said on Monday.
April 21 Weingarten Realty Investors :
* Weingarten realty increases recurring funds from operations by 9.6% and rental rates by 13.1%
* Quarterly FFO per share $0.52
* Recurring FFO for q1 of 2016 was $0.57 per share or $72.3 million
* Company reaffirms its FY guidance for recurring ffo of $2.27 to $2.31 per diluted share
* Revising its FY guidance for reported FFO to a range of $2.21 to $2.26 per share
* Revising FY guidance for reported FFO due to non-recurring deferred tax expense recognized this quarter
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
JAKARTA, May 15 Indonesia next year will impose a ceiling on how much foreign cash an individual can bring into the country, a central bank official said on Monday.
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt should make it easier to do business and try harder to attract direct investment if it is to make progress towards economic recovery after passing its first review from the International Monetary Fund, economists say.