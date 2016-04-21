BRIEF-SSH receives issue notification on US patent
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 21 HNI Corp :
* HNI corporation reports double digit earnings growth for first quarter fiscal year 2016
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 sales $501 million
* Sees q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.54 to $0.59
* Sees q2 sales down 4 to 7 percent
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.40 to $2.70
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On an organic basis, sales decreased 6.1 percent in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stock indices at multi-year high before profit-taking * Strong Q1 GDP data expected, corporate earnings healthy * Forint, Czech crown touch 5-week highs By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 15 Central European stocks touched multi-year highs on Monday on expectations that first-quarter regional economic output data due on Tuesday will show robust growth, though profit-taking later caused shares to retreat. Budapest's main stock index rose to nine-year highs, ext