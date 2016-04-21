April 21 Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Simpson manufacturing co inc announces first quarter results

* Q1 sales $199.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.7 million

* It is likely that steel prices will rise during Q2 of 2016