Indonesia sets a cap on how much foreign cash can be carried in
JAKARTA, May 15 Indonesia next year will impose a ceiling on how much foreign cash an individual can bring into the country, a central bank official said on Monday.
April 21 OceanFirst Financial Corp :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.32 excluding items
* OceanFirst Financial Corp announces first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income for quarter ended March 31, 2016 increased to $20.6 million as compared to $18.1 million for same prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt should make it easier to do business and try harder to attract direct investment if it is to make progress towards economic recovery after passing its first review from the International Monetary Fund, economists say.