BRIEF-SSH receives issue notification on US patent
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 21 Press Release
* Cameco announces operational changes in saskatchewan and the united states
* Suspending production at rabbit lake operation in northern saskatchewan
* Production is being curtailed at cameco resources' US operations by deferring wellfield development
* Cameco will offer affected employees exit packages
* Decided to reduce our 2016 production target at mcarthur river/key lake operation to 18 million pounds from 20 million pounds
* New wellfield development will be stopped in the us Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stock indices at multi-year high before profit-taking * Strong Q1 GDP data expected, corporate earnings healthy * Forint, Czech crown touch 5-week highs By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 15 Central European stocks touched multi-year highs on Monday on expectations that first-quarter regional economic output data due on Tuesday will show robust growth, though profit-taking later caused shares to retreat. Budapest's main stock index rose to nine-year highs, ext