* Trecora Resources expects increase in first quarter
earnings from Amak following settlement with former Amak mine
contractor
* Equity investment, al masane al kobra mining co reached
positive settlement with former operator of mine in saudi arabia
* Trecora's equity in amak's earnings is expected to be
approximately $5.0 million for quarter ended march 31 , 2016
* Settlement includes q1 reduction in previously accrued
operating expenses of $16.2 million that will offset q1
operating losses
* Expected to benefit company's qtrly diluted earnings per
share in range of $0.12 to $0.14 after tax
