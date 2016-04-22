April 22 Ameris Bancorp

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 earnings per share $0.37 including items

* Ameris bancorp reports operating net income of $16.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 31.5 percent to $78.8 million

* Net interest income for q1 of 2016 totaled $50.4 million , an increase of $11.6 million

* Net interest margin increased during quarter to 4.03%, compared with 3.98% during q4 of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $73.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S