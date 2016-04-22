April 22 Gaming Partners International Corp
* Entertainment Gaming Asia inc.'s Dolphin products
subsidiary enters into binding letter of intent to sell its
assets to gaming partners international corporation
* GPIC will acquire assets of Dolphin for an estimated cash
purchase price of approximately $5.9 million
* Purchase price will be paid out in installments over a
24-month period after closing
* Says Entertainment Gaming Asia inc's unit has entered into
binding loi to sell its assets to gpic
* Gaming Partners International corp says Dolphin and egt
will each agree not to engage in manufacture of table game
equipment in competition with gpic
* Will make earn out payments to egt over next 5 years based
on varying percentage of net revenues on some select sales
