April 22 (Reuters) -

* u.s. Bancorp reaches agreement to sell 50.1 percent stake in elavon do brasil to stone pagamentos, s.a.

* u.s. Bancorp says financial terms of agreement were not disclosed

* u.s. Bancorp says transaction will have no material impact to u.s. bancorp.