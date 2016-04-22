European shares hit lows on Trump impeachment talk - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 17 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
April 22 Republic First Bancorp Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Republic First Bancorp, Inc. reports deposit growth of 19%; total revenue increases by 24%
* Q1 revenue rose 24 percent to $13.7 million
* Qtrly net interest income $11.3 million versus $9.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $13.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 17 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth day of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to its highest in two weeks as political turmoil and weak economic data in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S. bond yields and drove the dollar to its lowest in six months.