PRECIOUS-Gold surges as Trump turmoil hits dollar, U.S. yields

* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth day of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to its highest in two weeks as political turmoil and weak economic data in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S. bond yields and drove the dollar to its lowest in six months.