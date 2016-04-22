April 22 Delek Logistics Partners Lp :

* Delek Logistics Partners, Lp increases quarterly cash distribution to $0.61 per limited partner unit

* Declared its quarterly cash distribution for q1 2016 of $0.61 per limited partner unit

* New distribution represents a 3.4 percent increase from distribution for Q4 2015 of $0.59 per limited partner unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)