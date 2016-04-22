April 22 Halliburton Co

* Q1 revenue $4.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.16 billion

* Halliburton provides first quarter 2016 operational update

* Reschedules earnings call to tuesday, May 3, 2016

* Due to upcoming april 30, 2016, deadline in its merger agreement with Baker Hughes, conference call rescheduled

* "customers have taken defensive actions to solidify their finances including significant reductions to headcount and capital spend"

* Significant reductions to headcount and capital spend clearly will result in production declines in back half of 2016

* We expect to see an additional 50% decline in north america spend in 2016, following last year's 40% decline

* Actions will result in production declines in back half of 2016

* Says "as activity levels recover, we believe there will be a structural shift to lowering cost per barrel of oil equivalent"

* Expect to see an additional 50% decline in north america spend in 2016

* In North America, "industry experienced another tough quarter" with average U.S. Rig count down 27% sequentially in q1

* To reflect current estimate of market requirements, took a $2.1 billion after-tax restructuring charge in Q1

* "international markets continue to hold up better than North America, but they are certainly not immune to macro challenges"

* Consolidating management roles across countries,centralizing support functions resulted in a workforce reduction of more than 6,000 in Q1

* Kelly Youngblood, Halliburton's vice president of investor relations, has elected to take a cfo position at another company

* International revenue in Q1 of 2016 was $2.4 billion, an 18% decrease sequentially

* Latin America revenue in Q1 of 2016 was $541 million, a 22% decrease sequentially

* Europe/Africa/CIS revenue in Q1 of 2016 was $778 million, a 19% decline sequentially

* "pleased to welcome Lance Loeffler to role of vice president, investor relations, effective immediately"

* Middle east/asia revenue in Q1 of 2016 was $1.1 billion, a 15% decline sequentially

* North america revenue in Q1 of 2016 was $1.8 billion, a 17% decrease sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)