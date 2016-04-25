April 25 AutoCanada Inc
* AutoCanada announces financing agreement
* Says entered into a financing arrangement with PPH
Holdings Inc
* AutoCanada will provide a participatory loan to PPH
* Funds will be used by pph to fund purchase of 60 pct of
Southview Acura
* AutoCanada's anticipated return will be approximately
equal to 60 pct of net income of Southview Acura
* Transaction was reviewed and approved by AutoCanada's
independent members of board of directors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)