BRIEF-Paragon Offshore files for administration in UK to advance Chapter 11 plan
* Paragon Offshore files application for administration in United Kingdom to advance its Chapter 11 plan
April 25 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp
* Pacific clarifies "court supervised process" as CCAA
* "court-supervised process" to be used to implement financial restructuring anticipated to be CCAA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Paragon Offshore files application for administration in United Kingdom to advance its Chapter 11 plan
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn in interest payments on top of previously awarded claims after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive the statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.