BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE
April 25 Equity One Inc
* Equity one agrees to sell $200 million of senior unsecured notes due 2026
* Says expects to issue $100 million principal amount of 3.81% series a senior unsecured notes in may 2016
* Proceeds from financing will be used to pay down outstanding amounts on company's $600 million revolving credit facility
* Says expects to issue $100 million principal amount of 3.91% series b senior unsecured notes by august 2016
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.