April 25 Equity One Inc

* Equity one agrees to sell $200 million of senior unsecured notes due 2026

* Says expects to issue $100 million principal amount of 3.81% series a senior unsecured notes in may 2016

* Proceeds from financing will be used to pay down outstanding amounts on company's $600 million revolving credit facility

* Says expects to issue $100 million principal amount of 3.91% series b senior unsecured notes by august 2016