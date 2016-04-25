April 25 Seventy Seven Energy Inc

* Seventy Seven Energy Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 operational and financial results

* Q1 loss per share $1.09

* Q1 revenue $155.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $164.9 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Currently expects its total year-end 2016 capital expenditures to be under $100.0 million

* Says company intends to enter into a $100.0 million senior secured asset-based dip revolving credit facility

* Expects dip facility will convert to $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility upon emerging from chapter 11 proceeding

* Says expects primary sources of liquidity will be from cash on hand and cash from operations