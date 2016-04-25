BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 25 Opus Bank
* Opus Bank announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income increased 4% to $59.1 million for q1 of 2016 compared to $56.7 million for q4
* Board of directors has approved increasing quarterly cash dividend by 20% to $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.