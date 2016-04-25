BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE
April 25 Bank Of Marin Bancorp
* Bank of Marin Bancorp reports record quarterly earnings of $5.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.93
* There was no provision for loan losses recorded in q1 of 2016
Net interest income totaled $18.6 million in Q1 of 2016, versus $16.6 million in same quarter a year ago
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.