April 25 Trovagene Inc

* Trovagene appoints bill welch as chief executive officer

* Trovagene inc says matthew posard , company's chief commercial officer, has left company.

* Welch was president and chief executive officer of sequenom, inc. From june 2014 to september 2015

* William (bill) welch succeeds interim ceo thomas adams