April 25 Core-Mark Holding Company Inc
* Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase Pine State
Trading Company's convenience division
* Transaction is structured as an all-cash asset acquisition
* Mark Holding Company -purchase price is estimated to be
approximately $112 million, predicated on value of certain
assets to be determined at closing
* No debt or significant liabilities are being assumed in
transaction
* Core-Mark will fund purchase with a combination of cash on
hand and borrowings under its credit facility
* Mark Holding Company - expects to invest approximately
$3.1 million in start-up, due diligence and conversion costs in
connection with transaction
