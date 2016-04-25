BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 25 Bank Of Hawaii Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* Bank of Hawaii Corporation first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, for q1 of 2016 was $106.0 million, up $1.3 million
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.48per share
* Board of directors increases share repurchase authorization $100 million
* New dividend an increase of $0.03 per share from $0.45 per share dividend declared in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.