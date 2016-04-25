BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
April 25 Ocean Rig UDW Inc
* Ocean Rig UDW Inc announces acquisition of Ultra Deepwater Drillship
* Purchase price of $65 million
* Purchase price will be funded with available cash on hand
* Says Drillship will be renamed Ocean Rig Paros upon its delivery to Ocean Rig
* One of its subsidiaries has acquired "6th generation ultra deepwater drillship Cerrado, being sold through an auction" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012