BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE
April 25 Cambridge Bancorp
* Cambridge Bancorp reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.97
* Net interest income for quarter ended march 31, 2016 was $13.1 million compared to $12.5 million in q1 of 2015
* Assets under management increased to $2.4 billion at end of q1 2016 compared to $2.3 billion at year-end 2015
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.