April 25 Hamilton Thorne Ltd :

* Hamilton Thorne reports record revenue and 20 pct net income growth for year ended Dec. 31, 2015

* Q4 sales grew 4 pct to $2.63 million

* Hamilton thorne ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Due to continued currency issues as well as concerns about overall economy in markets, forecast that first half of year will be flat