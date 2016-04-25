April 25 Exactech Inc:

* Exactech receives FDA 510(K) clearance for Vantage(TM) Total Ankle

* Plans to initiate targeted clinical evaluation of fixed-bearing Vantage Total Ankle this summer

* Full-scale release of Vantage Total Ankle scheduled for Q1 of 2017.

* Receives FDA 510(K) clearance for Vantage Total Ankle to treat patients who suffer from arthritis in ankle