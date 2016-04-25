BRIEF-Morningstar reports U.S. mutual fund, ETF asset flows for April
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017
April 25 Knowles Corp :
* Knowles reports Q1 2016 financial results and provides outlook for Q2 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.14
* Sees Q2 Non GAAP EPS $0.08 to $0.14
* Sees Q2 revenue $180 million to $200 million
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Expect to see an acceleration of revenue and earnings in second half of year
* Qtrly revenue $185.3 million versus $186.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $193.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.