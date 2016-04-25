April 25 Knowles Corp :

* Knowles reports Q1 2016 financial results and provides outlook for Q2 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14

* Sees Q2 Non GAAP EPS $0.08 to $0.14

* Sees Q2 revenue $180 million to $200 million

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Expect to see an acceleration of revenue and earnings in second half of year

* Qtrly revenue $185.3 million versus $186.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $193.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S