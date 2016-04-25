April 25 Boyd Gaming Corp

* Boyd Gaming to acquire Las Vegas assets of Cannery Casino Resorts

* Deal for total cash consideration of $230 million

* Expects acquisition to be cash flow positive and accretive to earnings per share in its first full year of ownership

* Says transaction will be funded with cash on hand