April 25 HF Financial Corp :
* Q3 core earnings per share $0.32
* HF Financial Corp reports fiscal third quarter earnings of
$0.29 per diluted share, core earnings grow 41% to $2.3 million,
or $0.32 per diluted share
* Q3 earnings per share $0.29
* Says tangible book value was $14.93 per share at march 31,
2016, compared to $13.93 per share a year ago
* Says net interest income increased 8.5% to $9.6 million
for third fiscal quarter of fiscal 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)