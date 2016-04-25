BRIEF-Banca Ifis plans to issue a fixed rate, senior bond for up to 300 mln euros
* ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO ISSUE A FIXED RATE, SENIOR BOND FOR UP TO 300 MILLION EURO
April 25 Gladstone Investment Corp
* Gladstone Investment Corporation sells its investment in Acme Cryogenics, Inc.
* Says as a result of this transaction, co "realized a significant capital gain on its equity investment"
* Sale of equity interest and prepayment of its debt investments in Acme Cryogenics, Inc. to Graham Partners
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017