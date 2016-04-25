BRIEF-Banca Ifis plans to issue a fixed rate, senior bond for up to 300 mln euros
* ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO ISSUE A FIXED RATE, SENIOR BOND FOR UP TO 300 MILLION EURO
April 25 UDR Inc :
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.43
* Q1 FFO per share $0.43
* Over-Year same-store revenue and net operating income growth for quarter were 6.4 percent and 8.0 percent, respectively
* Year 2016 earnings and same-store guidance ranges
* Sees q2 FFO per share $0.43 to $0.45
* Sees q2 FFO as adjusted per share $0.43 to $0.45
* Year 2016, company has reaffirmed its previously provided guidance ranges
* Sees q2 AFFO per share $0.39 to $0.41
* Construction development pipeline for which its pro rata share totaled $1 billion
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
