April 25 Stanley Furniture Company Inc

* Stanley furniture announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales fell 20.4 percent to $11.7 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Says sales for quarter continued to be negatively impacted by delays in shipping 2015 product introductions

* Says during Q1, company decided to surrender all of its corporate-owned life insurance policies

* "Q2 could be another tough quarter, but we expect second half of this year to show improved results"

* Expects to use about $23.4 million in net operating loss carry-forwards to reduce taxable income generated from surrendering policies